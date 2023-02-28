Victoria radio hosts petition to have Ikea return to B.C.'s capital

Victoria radio hosts Bailey Parker and Johnny Novak with 107.3 Virgin Radio Victoria have started a grassroots campaign to try to bring Ikea back to B.C.'s capital city.

The last time the popular Swedish furniture store was open in Victoria was in the 1980s when they had a location at the corner of Vancouver and Yates Streets, where Moxies Victoria Restaurant is currently located.

On Friday, the radio hosts met outside the Ikea collection centre in Central Saanich calling for the iconic store to make a return.

"When you go to an Ikea it's an experience," said Novak.

"You go looking for furniture, but they have a restaurant, they have the ball pit for the kids, they really kind of take care of you when you're doing your shopping," he said.

The pair say they'll return to the collection centre every Friday until their campaign gains the attention of the company.

The radio hosts have also started an online petition, which had garnered more than 500 signatures as of Friday.

"We don't really have an affordable furniture option like that on the island, so it would be great to have something like this for people who can't afford expensive furniture – or even for students who need something to fill their apartments while they live here," said Parker.

Residents can sign the petition on the 107.3 Virgin Radio website or listen to Virgin Mornings with Bailey and Johnny for updates.