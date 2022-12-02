Victoria radio listener wins $12K in 'roommate' contest

A Victoria woman has won 107.3 Virgin Radio’s "Roommate for a Year" contest, receiving $12,000.

Rhiannon Bray will also receive $2,500 in groceries from the contest’s sponsor Country Grocer.

Her name was drawn from a list of three finalists who had gathered outside the sponsor's Royal Oak location Friday morning.

"We’re feeling so excited and so fortunate to have won this prize," said Bray, a single-mother who collected the prize with her young daughter, Sadie Siegel.

"I can’t believe it." Bray said. "I never enter competitions."

This is the second time the radio station and the grocery chain have teamed up to help a lucky someone cover their rent.

The contest had more than 7,000 entrants and the hosts of Virgin Mornings with Bailey and Johnny said with the rising cost of living, this was a huge prize to give away.

"It feels absolutely incredible," said Bailey Parker. "Feels like I won even though I didn’t get $12,000."

Bray said she plans to spend some money on Christmas presents and maybe a trip to Ontario in 2023.

"This is very meaningful, especially with the current financial climate," she said.

107.3 Virgin Radio is owned by CTV News parent company Bell Media.