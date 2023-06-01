Victoria ranked most walkable city outside of U.S.

British Columbia's capital city has been ranked the most walkable city in the world outside of the U.S. by travel website Travel Awaits.

The list of "16 Most Walkable Cities Outside Of The U.S." was based on votes and nominations from readers of the website, and took into account aspects like ease of walkability, liveliness, storefront culture and friendliness.

Victoria came in first place on the list, which was released Friday, with Travel Awaits recommending the Inner Harbour and waterfront areas as particularly scenic walks.

While not located in the city itself, the travel website also pointed to Buchart Gardens as an attraction that can be enjoyed on foot.

Two other Canadian cities made the list, including Quebec City in 13th place and Vancouver in 15th.

Quebec City was celebrated for its historic architecture and large urban parks, while Vancouver was noted for its downtown and Granville Street areas.

Other cities to make the list include London, England, in second place, and Edinburgh, Scotland, in third place.

Travel Awaits launched in 2018 and focuses on providing travel tips to people aged 50 and older.