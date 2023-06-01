Victoria ranked most walkable city outside of U.S.
British Columbia's capital city has been ranked the most walkable city in the world outside of the U.S. by travel website Travel Awaits.
The list of "16 Most Walkable Cities Outside Of The U.S." was based on votes and nominations from readers of the website, and took into account aspects like ease of walkability, liveliness, storefront culture and friendliness.
Victoria came in first place on the list, which was released Friday, with Travel Awaits recommending the Inner Harbour and waterfront areas as particularly scenic walks.
While not located in the city itself, the travel website also pointed to Buchart Gardens as an attraction that can be enjoyed on foot.
Two other Canadian cities made the list, including Quebec City in 13th place and Vancouver in 15th.
Quebec City was celebrated for its historic architecture and large urban parks, while Vancouver was noted for its downtown and Granville Street areas.
Other cities to make the list include London, England, in second place, and Edinburgh, Scotland, in third place.
Travel Awaits launched in 2018 and focuses on providing travel tips to people aged 50 and older.
-
Area 506 Waterfront Container Village enjoying strong start to seasonSaint John’s Area 506 Waterfront Container Village is enjoying a strong, busy start to its second season.
-
New Quintin Warner House ready to help people with addictionsA local addiction treatment facility is expanding and moving operations to the Mission Services building on York Street. Quintin Warner House staff say the move will mean improved programs for more clients.
-
Bee swarm removed from south-end Barrie neighbourhoodWhen a cluster of bees took up residence in a tree in a south-end neighbourhood, the City of Barrie called the experts to relocate the swarm.
-
Timmins seniors' residence opens in-house thrift shopThe people who reside at Spruce Hill Lodge in the South Porcupine area of Timmins are enjoying a new and exclusive retail experience.
-
Waitlist in effect for B.C. e-bike rebates due to 'incredible response'One day after applications opened for e-bike rebates in B.C. a waitlist is in effect.
-
-
Calgary father, son arrested for child sexual exploitation, assault, extortionA Calgary father and son face a lengthy list of criminal charges after being arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation, assault and extortion of multiple teen girls.
-
3 suspects facing charges after drugs, cash and vehicles seized in Kelowna: RCMPMounties in Kelowna say they made a “huge dent” in the local drug trade after a large seizure of drugs, cash and vehicles last month.
-
N.B. sending additional fire crews to Nova Scotia as record-breaking fire remains out of controlMore New Brunswick fire crews are set to travel to Nova Scotia in the coming days to help fight ongoing forest fires.