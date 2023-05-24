Victoria releases 2nd round of work fleet trading cards

The City of Victoria is releasing a second round of "fleet trading cards," after the first round saw a positive response last year.

The trading cards showcase the city's work vehicles, and this year the five trading cards highlight a bucket truck, carpenter's crew cab, backhoe, electric lawnmower and the municipality's first electric pickup truck.

"These cards feature photos, key information and little-known facts about some of the city vehicles you see in the community every day," said the municipality in a release Wednesday.

Last year, Victoria launched its first line of limited-edition trading cards that featured vehicles like the city's garbage truck, zero-waste truck and sidewalk sweeper.

This year, a limited number of the 2023 fleet trading cards can be picked up from Victoria city hall.

You can also print off your own versions at home by visiting the City of Victoria website. More facts about each vehicle can also be found on the municipal website.

This year's line of trading cards coincides with "national public works week," according to the city, which celebrates the contributions of public workers across North America.

Victoria has more than 300 workers in its public works division.

"Public works crews provide the core services that keep our city running," said Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto in a statement.

"Because of their work, we can flush our toilets, recycle our waste, use our streets, bike lanes and sidewalks, and so much more," she said. "The amount of work that keeps a city functioning is often taken for granted, and this is our time to recognize the people whose work Victorians rely on."

Pictures of all five trading cards can be found below.