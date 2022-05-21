Victoria releases summer events guide, highlights more than 100 free concerts

The City of Victoria has put together a guide highlighting outdoor events and festivals taking place this summer.

The guide, called CityVibe, includes dates and locations for nearly 40 festivals and outdoor events, as well as more than 100 free outdoor music concerts.

The events range from parades to music festivals to outdoor markets.

"Victoria is such a lively and exciting place to be in the summer, and there is a pent-up demand for people to be out and about enjoying the city," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Friday.

"After two summers of scaled-back gatherings, we are thrilled to be back with a bigger and even better roster of live music, festivals, markets, and arts and cultural activities for residents and visitors to enjoy," she said.

Most of the events take place in the downtown core, like in Centennial Square, Fisherman's Wharf, and the Broad Street pedestrian zone. However, some concerts will be coming to the Cameron Band shell in Beacon Hill Park, and other Victoria neighbourhoods are hosting their own public markets or galleries.

The city says it'll update its social media channels throughout the summer with details on some of the events closer to their start dates.

The municipality will also have some print copies of the CityVibe guide available at city hall and at some seniors centres for people who may have difficulty accessing the internet, or who prefer hard copies.

The online CityVibe guide can be found on the City of Victoria website.