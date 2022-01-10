Victoria resident wins $500K lottery prize

One lucky Victoria resident is $500,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket last week.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC), someone in Victoria purchased a Lotto Max ticket that had four numbers match with the $500,000 "Extra" prize on Jan. 7.

As of Monday, the ticketholder has yet to come forward, according to the BCLC.

Once they do claim their prize, the lottery corporation says it will be able to share more information, such as the person's name and where the winning ticket was purchased.