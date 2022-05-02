Victoria residents report feeling earthquake in Washington state

An earthquake that rumbled north of Seattle, Wash., on Sunday was felt by some Victoria-area residents.

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake was detected around 4:15 a.m. Sunday about two kilometres east of Mount Vernon, Wash. – or roughly 80 kilometres east of Victoria.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 13.5 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

About 650 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS, some of whom were from the Victoria region.

Sunday's event followed a smaller 2.5-magnitude earthquake that was detected about 7.6 kilometres south of Oak Bay at 11.55 a.m. Friday, though the USGS received no reports of that quake being felt by anyone.

Friday's quake occurred at a depth of 24.7 kilometres, according to the USGS.