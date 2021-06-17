Victoria restaurant offering free burgers for life to first responders, health-care workers

First responders and health-care workers can pick up free burgers at El Furniture Warehouse in downtown Victoria, or at any other Warehouse location across B.C., for the rest of their lives.

El Furniture Warehouse, located at 533 Yates St., says the free burgers will be available every Monday. First responders and health-care workers just need to bring and show a piece of ID to their server.

"Just our way of saying thanks," reads a social media post from the restaurant Tuesday. "We invite first responders and frontline workers to join us for a free works burger. Every Monday, forever."

Meanwhile, the City of Victoria is still running a promotion that offers free meals to some lucky residents at local restaurants.

Until the end of June, the city and local tourism organizations will be picking up the bill for a random diner at a Greater Victoria restaurant on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

People interested in ordering takeout from their favourite local restaurant can also enter a competition to win a catered picnic lunch for two at the Government House in Victoria.

The contest, called Picnics and Patios, involves tagging your favourite restaurant and two friends on a Picnics and Patios social media post. Other prizes include a $100 gift card to Tutti Delivery, a local food delivery service.

"There are so many great dining options in the core of our city. We need to support these businesses at a time when many did not generate significant revenue in the past few months," said Jeff Bray, executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association last week.

A post shared by BC's Premium Dive Bars (@warehousegroupbc)