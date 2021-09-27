Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19

The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Rain Dogs Wine Bar owner Chad Rennie died of the illness on Sunday, according to a social media post from his partner, Angela Rennie.

Rennie first tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 6, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser, and was taken to hospital in Victoria on Aug. 15. He was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver on Aug. 19, before being placed in a medically induced coma just days later.

In December, Rennie told CTV News that he was excited to open Rain Dogs in Victoria's Chinatown. The eatery opened on Dec. 10, and Rennie described the business as a dream he always wanted to pursue.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Rennie was a father and a grandfather.

"There are no words today, just feelings," reads the post from his partner.

"I am just so, so sad. Thank you everyone for the heartfelt support it is going to be along road back after this experience with Chad."