Victoria ride-hailing company driver arrested for impaired driving
Police say a driver for a ride-hailing company in Victoria may face criminal charges after he was arrested for impaired driving earlier this month.
Mounties with the B.C. Highway Patrol unit stopped the driver near the intersection of Douglas and View streets on Aug. 17 after they saw his vehicle changing lanes in an unsafe manner, police said in a release Thursday.
Officers investigated and subsequently arrested the man on the suspicion that he was impaired by a drug, police said.
The ride-hail driver's licence was suspended for 24 hours and his vehicle was impounded.
Investigators say the man was charged under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act and the Passenger Transportation Act, and may also face criminal charges.
"Drivers of ride-hailing vehicles are in a position where they are responsible for ensuring the safety of their passengers," Staff-Sgt. Adam Tallboy of the B.C. Highway Patrol said in a statement.
"As such, they are held to a high standard by their customers, employers and law enforcement."
