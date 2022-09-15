Victoria 'Rocktographers' photo exhibit to showcase local bands, large festivals

Victoria's top music photographers are set to have their work showcased at this year's Rifflandia Music Festival.

The "Rocktographers" exhibit will feature 35 pictures taken by 19 photographers showcasing local, live performances, ranging from intimate concerts to large festivals.

"The photographs depict everything from small bar shows, energetic shows and Rifflandias from the past," said Tyson Elder, the CEO and founder of Rocktographers, and a photographer himself.

"It’s going to be a fun-filled photo exhibit," he said.

The gallery is part of the City of Victoria’s music symposium, in partnership with the Rifflandia Music Festival, and will feature free professional development workshops and presentations for local musicians and music industry professionals.

Elder is the exhibit's curator and hopes the pictures will inspire people.

"I want people to realize how awesome our city is," he said. "We have these big cool events and even small concerts that are so much bigger than what we perceive."

"I want people to be inspired to go create that kind of music for themselves or those kinds of images and get these things happening more in our city," said Elder.

The show also features the work of CTV News Vancouver Island’s Adam Lee.

When asked how to get the best shots at a concert, Elder replied, "Years and years of dedication.But really, it’s just sheer luck, sheer luck is how you get the shot."

The Rocktography exhibit runs Friday through Sunday at the Victoria Event Centre and Hermann's Upstairs.

Registration is required for one of the free symposiums in order to take in the photography exhibit.