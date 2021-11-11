Victoria Royals postpone games after opposing team players test positive for COVID-19

The upcoming Victoria Royals games against the Spokane Chiefs have been postponed after two players on the Spokane team tested positive for COVID-19.

The games, which were scheduled for this weekend, have been postponed "for a later date to be announced in the near future," said the Royals in a release Thursday.

Anyone who had bought tickets for a game this weekend will be able to redeem their tickets when the game is rescheduled.

Once new game dates are announced, the Royals say ticket exchange options will be available.

As per WHL protocols, the Spokane Chiefs have paused all training until further tests are completed.

"The health and safety of our players and fans is our top priority and we will continue to work within the WHL guidelines to provide a safe and healthy environment for all SOFMC guests," said the Royals on Thursday.

"In accordance with the WHL policy, the WHL, the Spokane Chiefs and the Victoria Royals will not be commenting further on the situation."

The Royals' next games will take place in Kamloops on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

The next Royals home game will be held on Nov. 26 when the team plays against the Everett Silvertips