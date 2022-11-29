Victoria's Capital City Comic Con announces hiatus

The popular Capital City Comic Con event will not be returning to Victoria in 2023, organizers announced Monday.

The pop culture convention recently took place in B.C.'s capital in September, after it was delayed from its usual March date due to the pandemic.

Since the annual event usually occurs in March, organizers say that hosting the next convention in March 2023, just six months after this year's event, would be too tight a timeline to complete.

Instead of hosting the event later in the year, organizers have decided to take a hiatus for the 2023 year. There's no confirmation yet on when it may return.

Capital City Comic Con is generally organized by three groups, Destination Greater Victoria, the Downtown Victoria Business Association and Cherry Bomb Toys.

The three groups say the hiatus is not a reflection of how the 2022 event went, and that it was well attended and "well received by the community."

It was the first Capital City Comic Con to occur in two years because of cancellations caused by the pandemic.

"We have set the bar high for this event and want to deliver the best product possible," said Jeff Bray, CEO of the DVBA in Monday's announcement.

"Holding the event in March 2023 is too soon," he said. "I support taking a step back, evaluating the event and considering how best to proceed."

Candice Woodward, owner of Cherry Bomb toys, says she's grateful for the fans, volunteers and participants who attended past comic cons.

"I love the cosplay, fan culture, community and seeing so many happy faces and families attend the event," she said in the announcement.

"We appreciate everyone's support of our non-profit convention over the years and we will revisit putting on another in the future," said Woodward. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this event so special."