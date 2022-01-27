Victoria's Capital City Comic Con postponed until September

A popular comic and sci-fi convention in Victoria has been postponed due to ongoing public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Capital City Comic Con, which has been on a two-year hiatus since the pandemic began, was slated to return from March 25 to 27.

On Thursday, organizers announced the event would be pushed back until Sept. 25 to 27.

"Postponing Capital City Comic Con is disappointing, but this will allow the organizers to create a successful, well-attended event," said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, one of the presenting partners for the event.

"We want visitors and locals attending Capital City Comic Con to have the best experience possible," Nursey said. "We expect fewer public health restrictions in September and will be able to deliver better value for those attending at that time."

Organizers say the decision to postpone was made out of an abundance of caution, and with the hope that attendees and exhibitors would be more comfortable gathering come the fall.

Tickets purchased for the March event will remain valid in September.

"Cherry Bomb Toys supports the decision to postpone Capital City Comic Con to September," said shop owner Candice Woodward.

"We know everyone is excited to attend conventions again and we are looking forward to an amazing event in September," she added. "We thank everyone for their support and patience during this time."

Organizers say the event's programming will remain largely unchanged, pending the confirmation of guest availability.

Ticketholders who cannot attend in September, can contact the organizers by email at tickets@capitalcitycomiccon.ca to discuss their options.