Victoria's CFAX 1070 raises $36K for charity in one day

A funding drive on CFAX 1070's "Mornings with Al Ferraby" raised a whopping $36,221 for Santa's Anonymous on Friday.

Radio host Al Ferraby asked listeners to donate one dollar for every kilometre he runs in Sunday’s Oak Bay Half Marathon, for a total of $21 for 21 kilometres.

CFAX Santa's Anonymous Society is one of Greater Victoria’s longest-running children's charities. It facilitates special grants programs and is best known for helping families at Christmas with hampers filled with food and gifts.

"[It's] really incredible and really heart-warming to see the response we get from our community," said Ferraby after the show.

"Our listeners, CTV viewers, it’s all the same, it’s all the same pot and we always see what is out there as far as what people can donate," he said.

"Sometimes it’s a struggle, sometimes people don’t have a lot, but people still come through and people still believe in helping others," said Ferraby.

Friday’s show had several special guests including the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan.

"Santa's Anonymous and all the work that CFAX has done to promote this charity, it's there for families in the region," said Horgan over the phone Friday.

Ferraby said he will do his best to finish the run as he’s struggling with a few injuries and will either walk to the finish line or complete the run at another time.

More details about the fundraising run can be found on Ferraby's donation page.