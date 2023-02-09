Victoria's Crystal Pool closed due to water quality issue

Victoria's Crystal Pool swimming facility is closed after a mechanical issue was found to be affecting water quality.

The pool, which is operated by the City of Victoria, will undergo repairs until the middle of the month, when it is expected to reopen, according to a notice posted on the recreation centre's website.

The centre's other fitness facilities will remain open during the pool closure.

While repairs are underway, passes for the pool will be accepted at other regional rec centres in Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Saanich, the West Shore, Sooke and North Saanich, the city says.

The replacement of the Crystal Pool facility, which was built in 1971, will be discussed at Thursday's committee of the whole meeting after it was tabled by Victoria councillors Jeremy Caradonna and Stephen Hammond.

The replacement of the facility, located at 2275 Quadra St., would likely cost more than $100 million and would require the assent of Victoria voters through a referendum or other public approval process.