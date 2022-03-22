Victoria's Fisherman's Wharf fundraising for Ukraine
Vendors at Fisherman's Wharf in Victoria joined together to fundraise for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine on Tuesday.
Eleven major vendors at Fisherman's Wharf planned to donate 50 per cent of their day's proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross.
The vendors range from eateries to whale-watching tours, kayak rentals to boutique stores.
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority also supported the fundraiser by giving vendors a break on the cost of their spaces at the wharf Tuesday, so the money might in turn be donated to the Red Cross.
"We really got a lot of people involved in this," said Mark Imhoff with Pirate Pizza at Fisherman's Wharf.
"We were just feeling that it was a cause that would do good," he said. "We need to show solidarity with (Ukrainians) and support them."
People can also make donations online by visiting the Pirate Pizza website. Imhoff says it may take a day or two to process online donations if people are unable to drop by the wharf Tuesday.
-
145 liquor violation charges laid on St. Patrick's Day by London police, no serious incidentsLondon police say there were no serious incidents during St. Patrick's Day celebrations last week and released updated statistics on Tuesday.
-
London by-law to stop graphic anti-abortion flyers going back to drawing boardAfter receiving legal advice from the city solicitor, councillors backed away from a proposed by-law forbidding the door to door delivery of graphic images.
-
Balance of power between urban and rural trustees preserved on TVDSBA pitch to shake-up the electoral boundaries represented by public school board trustees was withdrawn.
-
Weather warnings bring widespread school bus cancellationsForeboding weather has caused a number of school bus cancellations across parts of central Ontario Wednesday morning.
-
'Time is critical': Even though it's spring, B.C.'s backcountry still at risk for avalanches, agency warnsAs spring brings warmer weather to parts of B.C., backcountry enthusiasts are being warned to still keep an eye on avalanche conditions.
-
City council sits in-person for first time since 2020Ottawa city councillors will be taking their seats in the council chambers today for the first time since the spring of 2020.
-
-
Sharks score 2 late goals to top Flames 4-3Logan Couture scored the game-winner on Tuesday as the San Jose Sharks scored 28 seconds apart in the third period for a 4-3 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Stars defeat Edmonton: Oilers' 1st loss after scoring firstRoope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3 on Tuesday night, handing their Oilers their first loss this season after scoring first.