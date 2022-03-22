Victoria's Fisherman's Wharf fundraising for Ukraine

Vendors at Fisherman's Wharf in Victoria joined together to fundraise for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Eleven major vendors at Fisherman's Wharf planned to donate 50 per cent of their day's proceeds to the Canadian Red Cross.

The vendors range from eateries to whale-watching tours, kayak rentals to boutique stores.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority also supported the fundraiser by giving vendors a break on the cost of their spaces at the wharf Tuesday, so the money might in turn be donated to the Red Cross.

"We really got a lot of people involved in this," said Mark Imhoff with Pirate Pizza at Fisherman's Wharf.

"We were just feeling that it was a cause that would do good," he said. "We need to show solidarity with (Ukrainians) and support them."

People can also make donations online by visiting the Pirate Pizza website. Imhoff says it may take a day or two to process online donations if people are unable to drop by the wharf Tuesday.