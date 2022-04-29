Victoria's Hike for Hospice fundraiser returns to in-person event
Hike for Hospice is back at Fisherman’s Wharf Park after two years of self-guided walks due to the pandemic.
The walk is a fundraiser for Victoria Hospice, which provides end-of-life care to patients as well as bereavement services for those suffering the loss of a loved one.
The walk take places Sunday, and includes live music, food and fun for participants of all ages and abilities.
Organizers say the walk is also great way to celebrate a loved one.
“It’s a great opportunity for anyone who is missing someone you love to go out there and be with people who know how you feel, to be with others and to be there for others,” says Annette Quan, a longtime Hike for Hospice participant.
Director Wendy Innes says the walk is part of a national initiative of the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association.
“It’s an incredibly important fundraiser for Victoria Hospice," she says. "Each year, we need to raise $4 million from the community to provide all the services of care to our patients and their families and we’re hoping to raise $50,000 on Sunday.”
Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the walk starting 10 a.m.
-
'Make peace, not war': Toronto students rally to support UkraineHundreds of students from three Ukrainian immersion schools in Toronto rallied at Nathan Phillips Square Friday calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.
-
B.C. disaster program upgraded to help flood victims, quickly aid in other disastersThe British Columbia government is overhauling its program that provides assistance after a disaster, making more people and businesses affected by last November's catastrophic flooding immediately eligible for help.
-
Local advocates celebrate Canadian Blood Services dropping ‘discriminatory’ donation policyOn Thursday, Health Canada announced that it had lifted the ban that prevented gay and bisexual men from donating blood. Today, local advocates in London, Ont. are celebrating the news.
-
This man walks 10 kilometres a day picking up trash in downtown HalifaxWith a mechanical claw and garbage bag in hand, Brian Cooper walks up to 10 kilometres a day, picking up trash through the streets of downtown Halifax.
-
New staff member saves Victoria daycare from losing spaces, but struggles remainA Victoria daycare has bought itself time through a last-minute hire, after nearly being forced to tell two dozen families their children would no longer have a child-care spot. The non-profit group says its position highlights a greater problem in our work force.
-
Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex to close for five months in JuneThe Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex is set to close for five months this summer.
-
Non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas postponed, AMC saysA non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas has been postponed until after a workplace investigation can be completed.
-
Hot and dry: What the Farmer’s Almanac is saying about B.C.'s summer forecastAccording to the Old Farmer's Almanac, much of the country is in for a "sizzling summer," with "very warm, dry" conditions expected for parts of B.C.
-
A crowning achievement: 95-year-old volunteer warms hearts and newborn heads at Queensway Carleton HospitalQueensway Carleton Hospital shows appreciation for long-time volunteers during National Volunteer Appreciation Week.