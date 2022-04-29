Victoria's Hike for Hospice fundraiser returns to in-person event

Hike for Hospice is back at Fisherman’s Wharf Park after two years of self-guided walks due to the pandemic.

The walk is a fundraiser for Victoria Hospice, which provides end-of-life care to patients as well as bereavement services for those suffering the loss of a loved one.

The walk take places Sunday, and includes live music, food and fun for participants of all ages and abilities.

Organizers say the walk is also great way to celebrate a loved one.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone who is missing someone you love to go out there and be with people who know how you feel, to be with others and to be there for others,” says Annette Quan, a longtime Hike for Hospice participant.

Director Wendy Innes says the walk is part of a national initiative of the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association.

“It’s an incredibly important fundraiser for Victoria Hospice," she says. "Each year, we need to raise $4 million from the community to provide all the services of care to our patients and their families and we’re hoping to raise $50,000 on Sunday.”

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the walk starting 10 a.m.