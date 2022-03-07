Victoria's iconic Turner building for sale for $4.375M
An iconic property near Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital is back on the market after it was initially threatened with demolition more than eight years ago.
The Turner building at the corner of Birch Street and Richmond Road is listed for $4.375 million.
The asking price includes the Turner building property at 2002 Richmond Road and a pair of adjacent properties at 1909 Birch Street and 1769 Pembroke Street, totaling more than 17,000 square feet of land.
The Turner building, with its distinctive rounded façade reminiscent of New York City's Flatiron Building, previously housed Ian’s Jubilee Coffee Shop, a popular meeting place in the neighbourhood.
In 2013, the structure was threatened with demolition due to safety concerns but was granted a last-minute reprieve.
A listing for the properties on CBRE Victoria now proposes a mixed-use development opportunity near the juncture of Victoria and Oak Bay.
The properties are currently zoned for both limited commercial and residential uses.
-
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming supportAn Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
-
Gas station attendant, owner warn of 'drive-off' fuel theft amid record pricesThe theft of tanks of gasoline appears to be rising in tandem with pump price increases.
-
Harlem Globetrotters will bring a slam-dunk show to Barrie's Sadlon ArenaThe Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing 'basketball wizardry' to Barrie next week.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver policePolice in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
-
'We just want to help,' Ont. woman's mission to bring Ukrainian refugees to CanadaA Flesherton, Ont. resident is making the trek to the Ukrainian border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
-
Esquimalt woman transforms electrical pole into meaningful work of artWhenever Licette finds herself facing a problem, she’ll pull out her paint.
-
'We got inspired': Men Without Hats announce new album, 40th anniversary tourMen Without Hats spent the past 10 months at home on Vancouver Island recording Again (Part 2).
-
Free period product dispensers to be installed at Edmonton Catholic SchoolsThe Edmonton Catholic School Division (ECSD) will fully equip all washrooms with free period products by the fall.
-
Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugeesBaba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.