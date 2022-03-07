Victoria's iconic Turner building for sale for $4.375M

An iconic property near Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital is back on the market after it was initially threatened with demolition more than eight years ago.

The Turner building at the corner of Birch Street and Richmond Road is listed for $4.375 million.

The asking price includes the Turner building property at 2002 Richmond Road and a pair of adjacent properties at 1909 Birch Street and 1769 Pembroke Street, totaling more than 17,000 square feet of land.

The Turner building, with its distinctive rounded façade reminiscent of New York City's Flatiron Building, previously housed Ian’s Jubilee Coffee Shop, a popular meeting place in the neighbourhood.

In 2013, the structure was threatened with demolition due to safety concerns but was granted a last-minute reprieve.

A listing for the properties on CBRE Victoria now proposes a mixed-use development opportunity near the juncture of Victoria and Oak Bay.

The properties are currently zoned for both limited commercial and residential uses.