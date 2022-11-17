Victoria's Lights of Wonder display returning for 2022

A free outdoor light display is returning to downtown Victoria this holiday season.

The annual Lights of Wonder event will light up Centennial Square from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31, including on Christmas Day.

The displays include interactive light tunnels, a 12-metre tall light tree, and other themed light displays.

This year, Lights of Wonder will also include nightly performances every night except for on Christmas Day.

Performances range from musical concerts to dances and demonstrations by the Songhees First Nation, as well as an ugly Christmas sweater contest and 360-degree camera station.

There will also be food vendors, family-friendly activities, and a "Giving Booth" where people can donate to local charities each night.

Lights of Wonder will be lit up from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

It will also be open for a late-night New Year's Eve celebration, with a children's countdown taking place at 9 p.m. and an official New Year's countdown at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

A full schedule of performances for each night can be found on the Downtown Victoria Business Association website.

"The DVBA is very excited to announce Lights of Wonder for 2022," said Jeff Bray, executive director of the DVBA in a release Thursday.

"Thanks to the tremendous partnership with Starlight Investments, this year’s event will have daily entertainment and fun activations throughout the event for the entire region to enjoy," he said.