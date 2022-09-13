Victoria's Mr. Tubesteak owner retiring after 27 years

The operator of Mr. Tubesteak in downtown Victoria is planning to retire after 27 years at his iconic spot.

Davood Esbati has been set up at the corner of Store Street and Chatham Street since 1995.

He moved here from Iran, went to university and started a family. But long ago he figured out what the city truly needs.

"Everybody loves hotdogs!" he says.

But after being a Victoria staple for nearly three decades, it's time for change. At the end of the month, Esbati is packing up his things and hitting the road.

"You've got to keep moving, you know?" he says.

"Me, my wife and my two kids are going to Iran for a couple of months."

STAND FOR SALE

Esbati is selling his hotdog stand for $5,000. It comes with the cart, cooler, grill, cover – everything you need to start cooking.

"I want to give somebody else the chance to start a business," he says.

Whoever buys it will have to make their own arrangements for where they set it uup, however.

"I hope he sells it to somebody as dependable as he is," said one customer who spoke with CTV News on Monday.

Esbati says running Mr. Tubesteak was the best job he's ever had, and customers seem to agree. Many said the stand was about more than just the dogs, it was about the guy turning them.

As Esbati departs the business, he has simple advice to offer.

"Don't get stuck doing something you don't like," he says.