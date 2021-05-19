Victoria's popular Canada Day Celebration goes virtual for 2021

There are no in-person Canada Day celebrations planned for this year due to the pandemic, but that’s not stopping the City of Victoria from planning something for the country’s birthday.

The celebrations will consist of community-based performers – reflective of the region's cultural diversity – possibly a headliner act, and recorded content from previous Canada Day celebrations.

The City of Victoria is looking for a qualified event organizer to produce the 2021 Virtual Canada Day Celebration, much like last year's event.

The city is partnering with Canadian Heritage, and has a budget of $65,000, combining a grant from the federal government of $40,000 and $25,000 in city funds.

Confirmed sponsorship funding could also add additional money to the total budget.

The request for expressions of interest went out earlier in May and submissions are due this Friday, May 21, at 4 p.m.

The winning producer will have a short timeline to produce the virtual Canada Day event for July 1.

The contract is expected to be awarded before the end of May and the virtual event is slated for the evening of Canada Day.

If you are qualified event organizer, the City of Victoria is asking you to apply before this Friday.