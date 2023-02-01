Victoria's Rich Harden to join Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

Victoria man Rich Harden, a former major league starting pitcher with the Oakland A’s, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers, will be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame this year.

"I was at a loss for words," said Harden in a release issued by the hall of fame on Wednesday morning.

"I am proud and honoured to have my name added to a list that includes so many great people who have had such a positive impact on baseball in Canada," he said.

Throughout his career, the hard-throwing right-hander gave opposing batters headaches with his pitching arsenal and was known for his strike outs.

Harden graduated from Claremont Secondary School in Saanich, B.C., and was a product of the Layritz Little League. He then honed his pitching skills with the Victoria Mariners of the B.C. Premier Baseball League.

On a baseball scholarship, Harden headed south and attended Central Arizona College where he led all Division 1 pitchers and was selected All Conference.

He was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 1999 MLB Draft in the 38th round but Harden declined to sign. The next year he re-entered the draft and was selected in the 17th round by the Oakland A’s and later signed with the club in May 2001.

Harden aced his way through the minor league ranks and made his professional debut on July 21, 2003, in a win against the Kanas City Royals.

He was a prominent fixture in the A’s rotation for several years before being traded to the Chicago Cubs in July 2008. Injuries plagued his major league career and Harden's final two seasons were with the Texas Rangers in 2010 before ending his career back with the A’s in 2011.

Harden finished with nine major seasons, had a 59-38 record with a 3.76 earned run average (ERA) in 170 appearances. His 949 strikeouts and 17.9 wins above replacement (WAR) places him sixth among Canada's big league pitchers of all time.

Harden will be inducted with former Montreal Expos pitcher Denis Boucher, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jesse Barfield and long-time Manitoba baseball coach Joe Wiwchar into the hall of fame this year.

The 2023 class will be inducted at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in St. Marys, Ont., on June 17.

Harden's full biography can be found at the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame website.