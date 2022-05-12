Victoria's TC Book Sale returns with 500K books available in support of children's literacy

It's been going on for 25 years, and this weekend thousands of bookworms will descend on the Victoria Curling Club for this year's TC Book Sale this weekend.

More than half a million books will be available for this year's sale, for pennies on the dollar.

It's a record amount of books for the event, which raises money for local literacy programs.

Some 265 pallets of books were donated by the people of Greater Victoria.

We're talking tragedies, comedies, cartoons, alongside smutty poolside page-turners.

"Kids books upstairs, religion and spirituality downstairs – we've got your fiction, non-fiction – we've got military, transport, sci-fi," said volunteer coordinator Mark Taylor.

It takes more than 300 people, powering through paper cuts and braving back pain, to lug literal loads so that we can get lost in a good, cheap book.

The sale's been around for 25 years, and it's never once upped its prices.

"A dollar, two dollars, three dollars. That's it," said Taylor.

About 5,000 people are expected to browse the books this weekend, with a goal of raising a couple hundred thousand dollars for literacy programs and to stock school libraries.

Doors open at 9 a.m. at the Victoria Curling Club, located at 1952 Quadra St., and close at 5 p.m. both days.