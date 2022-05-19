Victoria's Whistle Buoy to host live wrestling event this summer

Victoria craft brewing company Whistle Buoy will celebrate its third birthday with a live wrestling and music event in June.

The event, Whistlemania, is slated for June 25 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Whistlemania will be located in the historic brick courtyard of Market Square, with local wrestling company 365 Pro Wrestling setting up a full wrestling ring inside.

"For people that have never seen our avenue of entertainment before, you’re in for a treat," said Mike Becherer, owner of 365.

"There will be high-flying, bone-crunching action, there will also be comedy and technical wrestling," he said. "Think of it as a smorgasbord of wrestling, so there will be something for everyone."

Besides the headlining wrestling event, live music and food vendors will be on site all day.

Five local bands will be performing, including Neighbourly, The Projectors, Alle, DJ Juice, and Downtown Mischief.

The event will alternate between musical performances and wrestling displays, with comedian Evan Mumford acting as a host for the event.

Local eateries including Los Pana Kitchen, Wannawafel, Hey Happy, and the Wandering Mollusk will also be in Market Square for Whistlemania. More food vendors are expected to be announced as the event date draws closer.

Tickets for the event can be found on Eventbrite.