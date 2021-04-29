Victoria salon heavily damaged in overnight fire

A downtown Victoria nail salon was heavily damaged in an overnight fire Thursday.

Victoria firefighters were called to the KH Silver Nails salon at 783 Fort St. just before 2 a.m.

The fire department says there were initial reports of a fire at the back of the building with potential occupants inside as someone nearby reported hearing screaming and banging in the building.

Firefighters arrived to heavy black smoke blanketing the salon and a neighbouring business.

The fire was quickly extinguished and nobody was found inside.

Firefighters believe the banging and screaming was likely from someone at the rear of the building trying to alert anyone who may have been inside to the danger.

The department estimates damage to the one-storey building at $255,000.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.