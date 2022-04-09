Victoria school board passes contentious budget with cuts to music programs

The Greater Victoria school board has finalized some tough decisions.

In the board’s third and final reading of its budget Thursday night, members preserved 80 per cent of middle school music programming, but made large cuts to the elementary school music program.

It's a move that has infuriated parents and students.

The school board says it has been dealing with flat enrollment numbers, inflation and COVID-19 costs, all leading to a $7.2-million deficit this year.

As a result, string program funding has been eliminated for all elementary schools.

The board also reduced middle school music funding by 20 per cent.

A key focus in the $268-million budget was saving school counselors from severe cuts.

Seven positions were on the chopping block, but the board decided to save them all as mental health has become a key issue during the pandemic.

Still, reaction to music cuts has reached a crescendo.

“The music program makes kids want to stay in school, it makes kids interested, it makes school fun and kids learn better if they are happy,” says Dan del Villano, a passionate parent whose kids are in public school music programs.

“If you cut off the elementary and middle school levels, eventually you choke the high school levels.”

Millie del Villano, a Grade 12 student at Reynolds Secondary, has been involved in school music programs for a decade.

“I am outraged by their decision,” she says. “(Music) was the reason I’d show up to school in the morning and it’s the reason so many other kids show up.”

Board Chair Ryan Painter says budget decisions are not made lightly.

“The reality is the province doesn’t fund school districts to offer music programing. so if it is something offered outside of a normal timetable, it’s up to the district to fund. That’s just unsustainable,” says Painter.

“So ultimately, we have to find a way to balance the desire and demand for music education in the school district with a sustainable funding model, and I believe that work is still to come. I know our board, and I know our district is focused on trying to find a way to make that happen.”

Friday afternoon, in front of the school board office, dozens of music students staged a school walkout to protest the board’s decision.

Both parents and students say the fight isn’t over and they will continue to advocate for music programs in Greater Victoria schools.

A summary document produced by the Greater Victoria School District outlined the following key decisions made in the budget deliberations:

The board is allocating $2.3 million surplus from the current school year, which is $1.5 million more than projected.

The board plans to use $1.4 million in local capital from land disposals to purchase assets that otherwise would have been purchased out of its operating fund.

Administration at the board office is being downsized by $427,000. This includes the reduction of an associate superintendent, a principal or vice-principal and a human resources position at the Tolmie board office.

The board is maintaining the seven contracted YFC counsellors. It was originally proposed to let the contracts for these positions lapse. Rather, two contracted outreach workers funded through community LINK will be reduced.

The board is implementing a 50 per cent reduction in daytime custodians at the elementary and middle school levels.

Career Centre coordinators are not being reduced. Instead, one instruction block from Career Centre teachers at each secondary school will be reduced.

There is a one-time reduction in the school supply allocation of $800,000, calling on schools to instead utilize school carry forwards to bolster their budgets.

Based on historical trending, there are educational assistant positions that are not replaced. The board is reducing the EA relief budget, resulting in $620,000 savings based on these trends.

Collaboration time used by schools for teachers and other staff to collaborate on initiatives, schools’ goals and other projections, is being discontinued. This will save nearly $560,000.

The district will downsize from five Late French Immersion classrooms district-wide to four classes, for a savings of $115,560.

More background information on the budget can be found on the district’s website.