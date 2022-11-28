Victoria school fire prompts early dismissal due to water damage
A Victoria middle school sustained water damage Monday, prompting students to be dismissed early, after a fire in a bathroom set off the school's sprinkler system.
Firefighters responded to Central Middle School at 1280 Fort Street when the school's fire alarm went off around 11:15 a.m.
"When we arrived the principal came and told us there was a small fire going in the bathroom so by the time we got into the unit the sprinkler had released and put it out," said Victoria fire Capt. Tim Hanley, adding it was the paper towel dispenser that had caught fire.
"It was quite a bit of water throughout all the second floor, dripping down into the first floor."
The school was evacuated while firefighters assessed the scene.
"Students and staff have been cleared to return to the school’s gymnasium," Greater Victoria School District spokesperson Lisa McPhail said in a notice to parents provided to CTV News.
"However, due to some water damage caused by sprinklers, the school is planning for an early dismissal."
McPhail said teachers would contact parents for permission to dismiss children early. If a guardian cannot be reached the student will remain at school until the regular dismissal time at 2:45 p.m., she said.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser ValleyEnvironment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings for southern British Columbia.
-
Strong winds up to 90km/h forecasted for parts of southern OntarioStrong winds are forecast to breeze through parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Flu shot uptake below targets, particularly for older adults amid 'multi-demic' of viruses: surveyThe flu shot is one of the best weapons in Canada’s arsenal to combat what health experts are calling a 'multi-demic' of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 that is making people sick and straining health-care systems.
-
'A feel-good thing': Winnipeg couple’s popular wood pallet snowmen fundraiser back againA Winnipeg couple who transform unassuming wooden pallets with a little holiday magic is back to raise more money for local charities, one snowman at a time.
-
Sask. forecasting $1.1B surplus in 2022-23, spending up due to affordability chequesSaskatchewan is forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus for 2022-23 in its mid-year financial report released on Tuesday.
-
Ontario auditor general's annual report to explore COVID contracts, vaccinationOntario's auditor general is set to release her annual report Wednesday, including audits on COVID-19-related contracts and procurement, as well as the province's vaccination program.
-
Ontario spent $3.5B less than planned in first half of 2022-23. Here’s what that meansThe Ontario government has spent $3.5 billion less than expected in the first half of 2022-23, according to the province’s financial watchdog.
-
Shaw remains optimistic it can complete Rogers deal despite oppositionShaw Communications Inc. says it remains optimistic the company will be able to complete its deal to be bought by Rogers Communications Inc. despite opposition from the Competition Bureau.
-
Final Wîcihitowin Conference Underway at TCU PlaceThe 2022 Wîcihitowin Indigenous Engagement Conference started Monday at TCU Place, with two days of scheduled keynote speeches and discussion panels centered on truth and reconciliation.