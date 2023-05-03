Victoria school trustee charged with assault takes leave of absence

A trustee with the Greater Victoria School District has taken a leave of absence after she was charged with assault earlier this year.

School District 61 says trustee Angela Carmichael was charged with common assault on Feb. 7 in Victoria.

"Given that this charge involves circumstances unrelated to her role and activities as a trustee, the board has limited knowledge of the circumstances arising that led to this charge," said the school district in a statement Tuesday.

Carmichael was the one who requested the leave, according to SD61, and it is effective immediately and indefinitely.

While on leave, Carmichael will not attend any board or committee meetings – or any events planned for trustees. She's also barred from visiting schools in the school district in her capacity as a trustee.

Carmichael's bail conditions also include an ordered not to engage in any volunteer work or employment that would bring her into contact with people under the age of 16 unless she has written permission from a bail supervisor.

"The school district’s actions in this matter will be governed by the provisions of the School Act," said SD61.

"Given that this matter is currently before the courts, the school district will not be commenting further on this matter."

Carmichael was elected as a school district trustee in the most recent provincial election in October.

She received the third most votes out of the nine trustees elected.