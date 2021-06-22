Victoria seeks feedback on Government Street redesign

The City of Victoria is seeking public input on possible changes to a stretch of Government Street in the downtown core.

The municipality is looking to develop a long-term, "pedestrian-focused" redesign of Government Street between Humboldt Street and Pandora Avenue.

The city says the current street design has remained the same for more than 50 years, and that road fixtures, such as traffic lights and trees, are nearing the end of their life and will need to be replaced soon.

The city says now is a good time to start planning any potential redesigns.

Currently, much of that stretch of Government Street is closed to vehicle traffic in the afternoon and evenings to improve the space for pedestrian use.

The temporary "pedestrian zone" was put into effect on June 11 and lasts from noon to 10 p.m. daily.

The pedestrian zone was first implemented in spring 2020 to allow for more physical distancing and outdoor sitting spaces when the weather was warm during the pandemic.

"Making Government Street a people-priority street is an action of the city’s strategic plan and other planning guiding documents," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a release Tuesday.

"We want to continue to support downtown businesses impacted by the pandemic and build on the success of the city’s Build Back Victoria program," she said.

The city will be collecting feedback through a short survey available online here until July 11. The city will then use that feedback to draft a concept design, which will then be presented to the public.