Victoria seeks next artist in residence for 2022-2024
The City of Victoria is searching for a mid-career professional artist to serve as its next artist-in-residence.
The two-year posting gives a local artist the opportunity to work with city staff and public-art committee members to develop an artistic vision for the city over the course of their term.
The job is open to visual artists, musicians, writers and performance artists.
The post was most recently filled by musician Kathryn Calder, who was preceded by visual artist Luke Ramsey.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for an artist to expand their practice in new ways," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement announcing the callout Friday.
"I'm excited about the ideas, talents and creativity that the next artist in residence will bring to our city."
The residency program is funded by the city's Art in Public Places reserve fund.
The city is planning to hold a virtual information session from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15 for those interested in the program.
The deadline to submit an expression of interest is 4 p.m. on July 4.
-
Power boaters asked to stay off North Saskatchewan River due to low water levelsBoaters using motorized craft are being told to stay off the North Saskatchewan River by Edmonton emergency crews as water levels remain extremely low.
-
38th IWK Telethon dedicated to staff who persevere in pandemicViewers can expect heartfelt patient stories, generous donations, and plenty of entertainment during the 38th IWK Telethon for Children held in support of the region's biggest children's hospital.
-
Man charged with sexual assault following May attack in Saint John: policeA man in Saint John, N.B., is facing a charge of sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman last month.
-
Mother-daughter duo to race in Greater Moncton Dragon Boat FestivalJones Lake was a sea of humanity Friday as hundreds of high school students hit the water for the annual Greater Moncton Dragon Boat Festival.
-
'This is not right': B.C. cancer patient's chemo treatment delayed because of staff shortagesA Maple Ridge, B.C., man battling Stage 4 cancer says a recent chemotherapy appointment was cancelled due to staffing shortages.
-
What’s happening with Silver Alerts in B.C.?During the 2020 provincial election, John Horgan promised an NDP government would implement a Silver Alert system in B.C.
-
'Racehorses of the sky': racing pigeons trained to navigate home, be good neighbours, Calgary pigeon-keepers say.Keeping pigeons has been a hobby or passion for some Calgary residents for more than 100 years, and now keepers of racing pigeons say they aren't ruffled by new license requirements.
-
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Crimson Lake, Alta., areaA wildfire north of Crimson Lake has prompted evacuations approximately 16 kilometres north of Rocky Mountain House.
-
Nova Scotians feel inflation crunch as gas goes up more than 5 centsAnother nickel and a half increase greeted motorists at gas stations in Nova Scotia Friday morning.