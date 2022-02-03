Victoria Sexual Assault Centre suspends long-term counselling as demand rises

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre (VSAC) says it is no longer offering long-term individual counselling due to an overwhelming demand for its services.

VSAC says it's seen an increasingly large number of survivors looking for services during the pandemic.

"Many of those survivors are in crisis and need immediate support for recent or historical trauma," said the centre in a release Thursday.

"We have seen our waitlists grow and have struggled to meet these needs in our capacity as a non-profit organization."

The centre says it is still offering other services, such as group counselling, individual crisis counselling, and victim services – which provides support during police reports and court appearances.

The Integrated Sexual Assault Clinic is also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to any survivors of a recent sexual assault who are 13 years or older. To connect to the clinic, call the Vancouver Island Crisis Line at 1-888-494-3888.

"This was a very hard decision for VSAC to make and we know that this news will be difficult for many of the survivors on our waitlist and in our community," said the centre.

"We want survivors and our community to know that even though we can no longer offer long-term counselling, there are many paths to healing, and we do still offer a number of services to survivors of sexualized violence, completely free of charge."

VSAC says it reached out to survivors that were on the long-term counselling waitlist to notify them of the service changes.

"If you are a survivor who is struggling, now or in the future, you can contact our Access Line at 250-383-3232 or access@vsac.ca connect with a counsellor for crisis support," said the centre.