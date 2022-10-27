Victoria shutting down free bike valet service; program to return in 2023

The City of Victoria will be closing down its free bike valet service in November.

The pilot project was introduced this summer on Pandora Street just outside of city hall to encourage bike use in the city's core.

The free, coat-check-style service was intended to give cyclists peace of mind an ensure their bikes were safe while they were downtown.

Similar services had been set up in Vancouver and Portland, Ore., the city said when it first introduced the program on June 24.

The valet service will close down on Sunday, Nov. 6, though the city says it will reopen sometime next spring.

An online survey has also been set up to collect feedback on the pilot project.

Some of the questions include how long you used the service for, if the valet service allowed you to replace a car trip with a bike trip, and if you would use the valet service if it were open during the winter.

The survey is open until Nov. 13 and can be found on the City of Victoria website.