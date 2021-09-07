Victoria skateboard shop raising money to rebuild damaged ramp
A Victoria-area skateboard shop is trying to raise money after its skateboard ramp was ruined in a flood earlier this year.
The ramp at Influence Boardshop was left unusable due to water damage in May.
The shop, located at 3954 Quadra St. in Saanich, is hoping to raise $5,000 to rebuild the ramp.
Its owners are replacing waterlogged boards and will begin re-sheeting the ramp with the hope of reopening it later this month.
“If you ride here you know that it is a safe and fun space for all who ride no matter who you are or what kind of wheels you use,” the shop said in a social media post about the online fundraiser.
The ramp has “been a staple in our skate community for over a decade,” according to the business.
“During the winter days, as soon as it starts raining, we are booked up fully all day open to close, and then a lot of times we will do after-hours if there’s people chomping at the bit to get in here,” said co-owner Steven Munro on Tuesday.
Any additional funds raised will given to the Westshore Skatepark Collation to help build a skateboard park on the West Shore.
