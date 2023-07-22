Victoria Square Shopping Centre announces upcoming indoor playground and arcade

A new indoor playground and massive arcade will soon make its way to the Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

In a Facebook post, the mall said an indoor playground with four levels of climbing, sliding, and a toddlers zone, will open soon.

As well, a 9,000 square foot arcade will feature over 140 machines and will have prizes and food.

In the post, the mall said to keep an eye out on their social media and website for opening dates.