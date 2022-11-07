Victoria stabbing sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries
Victoria police are investigating a stabbing that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.
The stabbing occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to VicPD.
Officers were in the 700-block of Courtenay Street around 1 a.m. when people in the area approached them and told them of an "altercation" nearby, police say.
The officers went to the scene and found two people suffering from what police describe as life-threatening stab wounds.
The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took the two people to hospital.
Their injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, Victoria police said in a release Monday.
No arrests have been made in the incident and police say the investigation is in its early stages,
Investigators say they believe there may be video of the incident and are asking anyone with cellphone video, surveillance footage or dashcam video of the 700-block of Courtney Street around 1 a.m. Sunday to review their footage and contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
Investigators do not believe there's an ongoing risk to the general public, police said Monday.
