Victoria student reports being followed by suspicious van: VicPD

Victoria police are notifying parents of a suspicious van that reportedly followed a student on their way to school Tuesday.

Police say a student at Central Middle School felt like they were being followed by a white van while walking to school around 8:45 a.m.

Because the student felt uncomfortable, they walked a different path to school that prevented the van from following them on the street, say police.

Once the student arrived at the school, they told a teacher what happened, who in turn alerted the principal and larger school community.

Police say the driver did not speak with the student, and the child was unharmed in the incident.

VicPD says it is notifying families of the incident out of an abundance of caution. The police department adds that the student did all the right things in this situation.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.