Effective immediately, Victoria councillors and senior staff will no longer be receiving free catered lunches after a motion passed council Thursday.

The motion, tabled by Coun. Ben Isitt, proposed that the city temporarily suspend the catered lunch service until the issue can be addressed in the 2021 budget.

At a committee of the whole meeting Thursday, council initially voted to revisit the issue in approximately one month as work continues on the year's draft budget.

However, after the committee of the whole meeting, Isitt brought the motion forward again, prompting a council vote.

At that point, council voted unanimously to suspend the catered lunch service, according to Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and the city’s head of engagement, Bill Eisenhauer.

A similar motion was tabled last year by councillors Charlayne Thornton-Joe and Marianne Alto but was outvoted at the time by other councillors, including Isitt.

The city is scheduled to host a virtual public town hall meeting to discuss the municipality’s 2021 budget on Wednesday, Jan. 13.