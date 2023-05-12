Victoria tech sector hosts food bank fundraiser after fire destroys donations

Victoria’s tech sector is joining forces to replenish food and other goods lost in a devastating fire at the city’s biggest food bank in March.

VIATEC is asking for 100 Greater Victoria companies to help raise $100,000 for the Mustard Seed Food Bank by June 2.

The challenge comes after the food bank was forced to throw out much of its food and other goods due to smoke damage, leaving its shelves bare.

The VIATEC Foundation Food Bank Challenge has been going for two decades, normally running in November, but the tech organization’s CEO says the need is desperate now.

“This has always been important to us,” said Dan Gunn, CEO of VIATEC. “But food banks are in higher demand than ever before. Inflation is a real thing for a lot of people and economical uncertainty means that services like this are more and more important. So it makes sense for that reason, and given the recent fire, it just all added up to this was the right time.”

The Mustard Seed Food Bank building could not be occupied for a month and was operating out of its parking lot before resuming normal food bank operations on May 3.

The fundraising campaign couldn’t come at a better time, according to staff.

“I’m just overwhelmed with the generosity,” said Colleen Sparks, director of development for the Mustard Seed.

“We look forward to seeing the local tech community come together every year for this special fundraiser, and we’re extremely thankful it’s been moved up to help us replenish over 40 pallets of food, hygiene products, clothing and shoes that had to be thrown out due to smoke damage,” Sparks said.

Since its inception, the annual tech fundraiser has brought in nearly $2.5 million worth of donated food and cash to the Mustard Seed through the generous companies participating in the challenge.

“The idea is to have tech companies encourage their staff to have some fun events, make donations and encourage their friends and family to make donations,” said Gunn.

The demand at the food bank is up 25 per cent over last year, according to Sparks.

“With this donation, it’s going to help a lot of families be able to make sure that kids have nutritious food for their lunches and working people have food to keep them going," she said.

The fundraiser will focus on monetary donations only, allowing the Mustard Seed to use its buying power to make the most difference in this time of need.

Teams and individuals who raise the most overall will be recognized at the annual Discover Tectoria event on June 2 at the Crystal Gardens.

For those who wish to contribute a donation, they can do so through the main campaign or select a team page to contribute to. Tax receipts will be issued for donations of $20 or more.