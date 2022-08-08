Victoria to host grand opening for new Topaz bike, skateboard park

The City of Victoria is marking the grand opening of its newest bike and skateboard park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and demonstrations by some professional riders.

The new infrastructure at Topaz Park includes a 3,000-square-metre skate park featuring the largest skate bowl in Greater Victoria, plus a 6,000-square-metre bike park and pump track.

The city says the new features are fit for riders of all skill levels, including beginners.

"There is a lot of excitement and anticipation about this amazing new infrastructure," Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said in a statement Monday.

"Recreational activities are critical for the health of our community and skate, scooter and bike features like these will help residents of all ages stay active."

Everyone is invited to attend the opening day festivities, starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20.

The day's schedule includes a mayor's welcome at 11 a.m., followed by a bike park tour and professional demos at noon, then a stake park tour and pro demos at 1 p.m.

There will be games, prize giveaways, food trucks, community booths and a live DJ.

The new park areas include interactive sculptures by artist Germaine Koh. The landscaping includes new trees, as well as shared pathways, social spaces and a more sustainable approach to stormwater management, according to the city.

The skate and bike parks, along with the ongoing replacement and expansion of the turf sports field, are part of an initial $10-million investment from the city.

Design work for the next phase of improvements at Topaz Park is planned for 2023 and will include new pickleball courts, ball diamond upgrades and an improved leash-optional dog area.