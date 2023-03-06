Victoria using AI software to help detect potholes

The City of Victoria says it's using a new AI tool to help locate potholes on local streets.

The new "pothole finder software" is part of a pilot program that helps identify damage along all 279 kilometres of the city's paved roadways.

The city says the new software is in addition to an increase in funding for road maintenance.

"Last year we paved more than any other year in the city’s history and are set to pave even more in 2023," said Philip Bellefontaine, Victoria director of engineering and public works.

In 2022, the municipality also updated its road crack sealing program, which will help improve the durability of streets, according to the city.

"Potholes occur when asphalt is weakened by the freezing and thawing of water in the roads and cracks under the weight of moving traffic," said the municipality in a release Monday.

The city adds that more frequent and extreme weather events have also led to more potholes in the city, especially since much of the city's road network is already quite old.

"Whether you cycle, take the bus or drive, safe, resilient and quality roads are a priority for the city," said Bellefontaine.

The municipality says that it uses 100 per cent recycled asphalt that is made at its own asphalt plant to complete its road repairs.

While the city is testing out its new AI pothole detection software, anyone who spots potholes in the city can call Victoria Public Works at 250-361-0400 or email pw@victoria.ca.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to increase efficiency and better prioritize our road repairs and this new software suite is another tool we have to keep our road network in good shape," said Bellefontaine.