Victoria video store teaming up with island artist for movie portrait exhibit
A Vancouver Island-based painter is partnering with a Victoria video store to stage an art exhibit showcasing iconic movie characters.
Timothy Hoey's cinema-inspired canvases range from Elvis Presley in "Blue Hawaii" to Malcolm McDowell in a "Clockwork Orange."
Pic-A-Flic video store owner Kent Bendall says that every character painting is being offered for sale with a copy of the move they're featured in.
"When people come in and they look at the art or rent a movie, they're experiencing something special, it's something somebody made," he said.
"And the arts are important and this is a really accessible way for people to experience them – and kind of a fun way too," he said.
The movie art exhibit runs through the entire month of April at Pic-A-Flic video at 1519 Pandora Ave.
-
Vancouver Island non-profit calls for more support for women with brain injuries from violent partnersA Vancouver Island non-profit is calling for more support for women who suffer a brain injury at the hands of a violent partner.
-
City of Vancouver considering requiring grant recipients to be 'respectful' in order to get fundingVancouver city council has asked staff to shape a policy that would require grant recipients to engage with officials in a "respectful manner," a move that one political scientist says suggests an attempt to prevent or punish criticism.
-
'Serious labour shortage' holding Alberta's tourism sector back: industry advocatesAlberta's tourism sector has a "serious labour shortage" that can threaten its long-term viability, a new labour study has found.
-
Broadway Plan moves full speed ahead, council votes against pace-of-change policyVancouver city council has voted overwhelmingly against a new policy that was meant to slow down the rate of redevelopment for the Broadway Plan.
-
Police release images, video of suspect wanted in assault outside law courtsWinnipeg police have released images and video of a man wanted in connection with an assault in front of the Law Courts building earlier this month.
-
Progressive Conservative Party of Sask. alleges takeover attempt by political rivalThe Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan made allegations of a takeover attempt by a political rival on Wednesday. The PC party claims the new Saskatchewan United Party had been interested in a merger but the attempt failed.
-
Why is there no cell service on the TTC? Riders say it could increase safetyThe Toronto Transit Commission signed a deal in 2012 to provide cellular service on the subway network, but over a decade later, few are able to make a call in an emergency—something the TTC board members, riders and parents say has to change in the wake of the death of Gabriel Magalhaes.
-
NB Power and Ontario Power Generation talk Point Lepreau partnershipNB Power is pitching a new partnership with an Ontario electrical utility, which could include management or ownership of Atlantic Canada’s only nuclear generating plant.
-
'A freeze response of shock': Expert weighs in on bystanders not stepping in during fatal Vancouver stabbingAfter a man was fatally stabbed outside of a Vancouver Starbucks in front of dozens of witnesses, video of the attack is circulating on social media, raising questions about why nobody stepped in to help.