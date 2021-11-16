Victoria videogame event raises over $500K for charity
Videogames are supposed to be fun, but imagine playing one where all you do is drive at a maximum speed of 70 km/h across an empty desert.
That's exactly what a group of Victoria-based gamers are doing, on repeat, for charity.
The team is fundraising by playing a game called "Desert Bus," which has players drive a bus in the desert on a straight road with no traffic.
Donations go towards an organization called Child's Play, which donates videogames to hospitals and domestic violence shelters.
The more donations the Victoria-based gamers receive, the longer they play Desert Bus.
The team also sings, dances, and does skits for donations.
"I encourage you to tune in with the knowledge that you probably will not understand a lot of what is happening initially," said Graham Stark, co-organizer of Desert Bus For Hope.
"But I promise you we are doing good, and if you hang around and just sort of let it wash over you, I think you'll enjoy yourself," said Stark.
In the 15 years since Desert Bus For Hope has operated, the team has raised more than $7.6 million for charity, including well over $500,000 this year so far.
To watch, donate, or learn more, visit the Desert Bus For Hope website.
