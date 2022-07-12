Victoria wealth manager to pay $30K to B.C. Securities Commission for misconduct

A senior manager at a wealth management firm in Victoria has been ordered to pay $30,000 to the British Columbia Securities Commission for advising in securities without being registered.

The BCSC says Nelson Scott Blair has been a chief investment officer at CWB Wealth Management Ltd. since November 2020, and served as the company's senior portfolio manager and head of research since 2018.

While Blair was previously registered under B.C.'s Securities Act from 2004 to 2005, the commission says he was not registered while acting as a portfolio manager and chief investment officer.

The securities commission says Blair applied for registration as a portfolio manager last October and the commission notified him he was already offering services that required registration. The commission says he stopped conducting services that required registration in March 2022 but had been in breach of the Securities Act since May 2018.

Blair has no other history of securities misconduct, according to the BCSC.

As part of a settlement agreement, Blair has agreed to pay $30,000 to the commission and has waived his right to an appeal or judicial review, according to the agreement signed on July 4.