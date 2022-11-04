Victoria woman hospitalized after being attacked with pepper spray

Victoria police say a man has been arrested and another suspect is still being sought after a woman was attacked with pepper-spray on Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called to Centennial Square around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a woman being pepper-sprayed.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the victim "screaming for help" as bystanders tried to remove the pepper-spray.

Paramedics arrived soon after and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was pepper-sprayed after a man and woman approached her demanding money. After speaking with her, they fired the pepper-spray, according to VicPD.

The male suspect was identified and arrested later Wednesday evening. However, police are still searching for the female suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe the assault was targeted.

The male suspect has since been released from custody with conditions and a future court date.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.