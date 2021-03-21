A minor hockey team on Vancouver Island has won a national competition, and their victory is also one for children with disabilities in their community.

The Victoria Admirals U13 team has claimed the 2021 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, which comes with a $100,000 prize for the charity they have chosen to support.

The team will be donating the money to the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, which will use it to provide soft, padded helmets and gait trainers for children who need them.

The team's prize-winning video draws comparisons between their hockey gear and the protective equipment the foundation provides to children with physical and mental disabilities.

"To bring $100,000 home for Island kids is absolutely amazing," said Anna Warhurst, head coach of the winning team.

"If restrictions lift, the first thing we will do is get these kids together so they can celebrate safely."