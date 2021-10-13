Victorian Supernatural Superstitions Tours resume at Government House

With Halloween approaching, Government House is resuming its Victorian Supernatural Superstitions Tours.

The tour describes rituals created by the Victorians. It brings visitors through the museum to explain haunted superstitions. It is guided by the Brown siblings, who worked at Government House at the beginning of the 20th century.

“A festive event like this is the perfect opportunity to experience Government House this fall and learn about one of Regina’s most historic, and ghostly, museums,” Brie Hnetka, the manager of Government House, said in a press release.

Tours will run on Oct. 21, 22 and 28. They will start and 6:00 p.m. and will run every 30 minutes until 8:30 p.m. The province said parental guidance is encouraged and the tours are not recommended for young children.

Government House staff, volunteers and visitors must wear protective face masks. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test must be provided to participate in the tours.