Victory for local politicians and the residents of Sandwich Towne

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority reversed a controversial decision Friday and is now committing to keep a lane of Sandwich Street open during upcoming construction.

Sandwich between the tracks and Chappell Avenue will not be closed to all traffic, as previously proposed.

Councillor Fabio Costante and Windsor-West MP Brian Masse first raised the issue on Wednesday with a news conference.

After, Masse says he participated in “the worst meeting” he’s ever been involved in.

Friday, he and Costante called another news conference, armed with flyers to warn residents and buttons decrying the shutdown.

“I guess I have some flyers to recycle,” Masse quipped.

Costante says he’s elated and thrilled with the decision that he’s lost a lot of sleep over the issue.

“I’d like my sleep back please,” Costante said.

Costante and Masse learned of the reversal by WDBA at the conclusion of their news conference.

This is a developing story, more to come.