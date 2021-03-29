Video captures semi flipping on Hwy. 1 east of Calgary The moment a semi flipped onto its side while careening down the Trans-Canada Highway in southeast Alberta was captured on camera Monday morning. 'It was crazy': Frozen pizza popularity skyrockets during pandemic Since the start of the pandemic sales for frozen pizzas have boomed and it has helped some local businesses. Woman in serious condition after shooting incident in Guildford Surrey RCMP are investigating possible ties to the drug trade after a woman was shot late at a home late Sunday night. MLSE launches new 'digital arena' for Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment has introduced a 'digital arena' to its Raptors and Maple Leafs apps.