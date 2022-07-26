Video captures Toronto man sinking half-court shot to win free flights for a year

A Toronto man’s basketball skills have earned him free flights for a year after he hit a half-court shot at a local game.

Tyson Taylor took part in the promotion held by Flair Airlines at the Niagara River Lions - Fraser Valley Bandits game Monday night.

The Alberta-based budget airline hosts the event at every Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) game. Those chosen to take part in the challenge, branded the “Shot From The Dot,” take two shots from the Flair logo: the first from inside the half-court line and the second from the outside.

After Taylor missed the first shot, and a chance to win a round trip ticket to the CEBL Championship weekend in Ottawa, the pressure was on.

The amateur baller then stepped back behind the half-court line for the final attempt.

After a few dribbles and focus-filled breaths, Taylor launched the ball over the hardwood and sunk the shot to a crowd of screaming fans.

Taylor was rushed by his friends in celebration, among them Memphis Grizzly and Mississauga native Dillon Brooks.

“After I missed the first shot and I heard the crowd and seen people doubting me it made me want to hit the second shot even more,” Taylor said in an interview after the shot.

“I knew I was going to hit the second shot 100 per cent,” he said.

Taylor is just the second person to successfully make the shot of the 156 fans who have already participated in the challenge.

B.C. resident Malcolm Williams was the first to win last week. He went home with both CEBL championship tickets and a year of free travel after successfully making both buckets.

Taylor is now faced with the not so difficult task of choosing where to fly first from Flair’s dozens of routes – but is seems he’s already got Florida on the brain.

“We going to Miami for sure! Gotta celebrate on South Beach,” Taylor said with a laugh.